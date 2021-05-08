Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lago Maggiore
Published
on
May 8, 2021
DJI, FC3170
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
lago maggiore
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
lake
brissago
switzerland
locarno
aerialview
aerialphotography
lagomaggiore
tessin
ticino
ascona
svizzera
drone
dronephotography
Mountain Images & Pictures
aerial
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
SQM_Social_Media_Art-direction
1,594 photos
· Curated by Aymeric Fernandes
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
All images
214 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
schweiz
outdoor
zürich
Ticino
17 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
ticino
outdoor
aerial