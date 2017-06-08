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Nathan Dumlao
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van crossing bridge over body of water
Bixby Canyon Bridge
A map marker
Big Sur, United States
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Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
travel
road
bridge
transportation
driving
highway
outdoors
coastal
drive
campervan
west coast
wanderlust
highway 1
transporter
plant
hospital
bus
vehicle
clinic
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