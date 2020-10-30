Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eldry John Infante
@eldry_john
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philodendron Squamiferum
Related collections
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Illuminated
175 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
plant
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
aroid
philodendron
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
PNG images