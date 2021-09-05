Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Evergreens and Dandelions
@evergreensanddandelions
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Maine, USA
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taking over.
Related tags
maine
usa
overgrown
farm
door
plants
leaves
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
planter
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
ivy
HD Wood Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Abstract and Textures
236 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
put type over this
92 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora
Energy | Emotion | Experience
110 photos
· Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend