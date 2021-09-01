Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
zhang kaiyv
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Beijing, 北京市中国
Published
13d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
北京景山公园寿皇殿
Related tags
beijing
北京市中国
北京
晴朗
历史建筑
寿皇殿
建筑
古建筑
色彩
monastery
architecture
building
housing
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Father's Day
34 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child
views
303 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
view
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial