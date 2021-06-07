Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marquise de Photographie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Athens, Greece
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Public phone in Greece
Related tags
athens
greece
public phone
plaka
pump
machine
gas pump
phone booth
Public domain images
Related collections
black & white
185 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Summer
2,067 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Christmas
228 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers