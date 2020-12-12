Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
zurich
raindrops
cream
icing
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
creme
confectionery
sweets
Free images
Related collections
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear
food & nutrition
86 photos
· Curated by Mona G
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
THE WILD LIFE
564 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal