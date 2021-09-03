Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marina Abrosimova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Russia
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
russia
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
icing
dessert
cream
creme
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
MAKE A SPLASH
468 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
Wild
533 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant