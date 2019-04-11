I took this shot while vacationing in Disney World with my wife. Epcot has always been my favorite park due to the magnificent architecture that represents several regions of the world. The Epcot ball is one of the most recognizable pieces of architecture at Disney World and at night it lights up with beautiful vibrant colors. I wanted to capture this moment where the geometric shape and the color all came together! I used a Sony a7rii with a 35mm 1.4 lens with an ISO of 2500 and shutter speed of 1/125.