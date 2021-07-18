Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shipra basu roy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bull
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
Birds Images
buffalo
wildlife
ox
Cow Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Climate Impacts
98 photos · Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Devices
38 photos · Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight