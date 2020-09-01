Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andreas Klammer
@andreasklammer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
L255, Asbach, Deutschland
Published
on
September 1, 2020
iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
l255
asbach
deutschland
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Brown Backgrounds
dairy cow
outdoors
Nature Images
field
countryside
Backgrounds
Related collections
Ûber Cool
135 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
Free Spirit
38 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Happy Birthday
58 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures