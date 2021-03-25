Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sabesh Photography
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, United Kingdom
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
london
united kingdom
jewelry
saree photoshoot
hindu wedding
lover
srilankan
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
bride
london bridge
groom
lockdown
Wedding Backgrounds
saree
HD Pink Wallpapers
tamil
tamilponnu
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
All Nations
221 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Children
371 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
21 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers