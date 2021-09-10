Go to Elisa Stone's profile
@ecjs
Download free
purple flower in tilt shift lens
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
blossom
Flower Images
lavender
HD Purple Wallpapers
geranium
lupin
vegetation
Public domain images

Related collections

Nature
47 photos · Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking