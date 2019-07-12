Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sirio
@sirioberati
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2019
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cute Muffin
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
icing
creme
Cake Images
dessert
cream
Cupcake Images & Pictures
blossom
Rose Images
Flower Images
plant
finger
Backgrounds
Related collections
Cupcakes Delight ~Ash~
301 photos
· Curated by Ashley Perry
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
Sweets
66 photos
· Curated by Andrea Liang
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Event Decor
275 photos
· Curated by Mo Ljungberg
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures