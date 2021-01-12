Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hrishikesh Rai
@hrishikeshrai
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Darjeeling, West Bengal, India
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Forged in Film.
Related tags
darjeeling
west bengal
india
portrait
grains
analog
film
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
pants
plant
Grass Backgrounds
sweater
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
sleeve
ground
Public domain images
Related collections
I Do
82 photos
· Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Fruitage
131 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
Girls
117 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Intishar
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures