Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paolo Gregotti
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Milano, MI, Italia
Published
on
October 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Magnificent succulent plant
Related tags
milano
mi
italia
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
structure
web
Nature Images
HD White Wallpapers
macro nature
geometry
shape
succulent plant
detail
close up
produce
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
artichoke
Backgrounds
Related collections
Retro Tech
46 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HELLO DARKNESS, MY OLD FRIEND
931 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Direction & Time
46 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign