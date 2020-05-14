Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Giacomo Berardi
@giacbrd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Frozen lake hit by avalanches in Val d'Ayas, Aosta Valley
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Italy Pictures & Images
alps
mountaineering
alpinism
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
ski
ski touring
backcountry ski
aosta
Winter Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
ice
peak
glacier
Free pictures
Related collections
Call of the Wild
23 photos
· Curated by Iain Rosen
outdoor
cliff
HD Grey Wallpapers
01
22 photos
· Curated by yasiri suwannathen
01
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
FERGUDS
52 photos
· Curated by jeremy kevin
fergud
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures