Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Esmail Jlaly
@esmail23
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Music (oud.
Related tags
lute
musical instrument
guitar
leisure activities
People Images & Pictures
human
Musician Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
food & drinks
560 photos
· Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Autumn
51 photos
· Curated by Daniil Omelchenko
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Fall Images & Pictures