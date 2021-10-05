Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luna Zhang
@lunaz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
corridor
crypt
staircase
handrail
banister
home decor
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Macros
275 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Points and Triangles
214 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture