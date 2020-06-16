Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ranjith Alingal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Go green!
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
abies
fir
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
pine
larch
Free pictures
Related collections
Beautiful Landscape Light
196 photos
· Curated by ideadad
Light Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Bible
271 photos
· Curated by Pro Church Media
Bible Images
Book Images & Photos
church
caffeinated
27 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup