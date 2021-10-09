Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ben Sherman
@benshrmn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Singapore, Singapore
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone 13 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
📍 Dhoby Ghaut, Singapore
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
singapore
building
condo
housing
spire
steeple
tower
architecture
office building
hotel
urban
outdoors
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
town
minimal
Minimalist Backgrounds
clean
architect
architectural
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos · Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
Architecture
207 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
The Grid
70 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban