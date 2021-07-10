Go to Clay LeConey's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown concrete building near road covered with snow during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
East 90th Street & Park Avenue, New York, NY, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Looking down park avenue during the day after a snow storm.

Related collections

Digital Marketing
83 photos · Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
Earth is awesome
113 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking