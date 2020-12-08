Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gary Meulemans
@anakin1814
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The sparkle of the holidays gets me through this darkest month.
Related tags
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Glitter Wallpapers
december
decoration
Silver Backgrounds
holly
christmastime
bright
shimmer
deck the halls
Brown Backgrounds
HD Gold Wallpapers
ornament
accessory
accessories
Free stock photos
Related collections
FIELD WORK
87 photos
· Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
abstract
373 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds