Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joe Styer
@joestyer
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Round Bales on a farm in a field.
Related collections
Vacation
109 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea
Top Down
76 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
top
outdoor
aerial view
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
hay
harvest
rural
farm
straw
field
country
round bales
Free images