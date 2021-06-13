Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nguyen Bui
@renichinguyen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pottery
jar
vase
plant
potted plant
planter
herbs
pot
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Overhead
112 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images