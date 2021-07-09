Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Balazs Krisztian
@krisztian21
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marosvásárhely, Románia
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
marosvásárhely
románia
geranium
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Underwater
258 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
MotherEarth
78 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock
GOING PLACES
840 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images