Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
green leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Uzwil, Schweiz
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A dead ficus lyrata leaf

Related collections

Frankie
49 photos · Curated by Alexandra Paretta
frankie
fig
plant
plantpapis
31 photos · Curated by Randi Holth Skarbø
plantpapi
plant
feey
Sunday
140 photos · Curated by Rachael Moran
sunday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking