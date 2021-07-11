Unsplash Home
Crystal Jo
@crystalsjo
Peter's Europa House, U.S. 6, Shohola, PA, USA
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ahi Tuna Steak with Wasabi Mashed Potatoes and Balsamic Glaze
Related tags
peter's europa house
u.s. 6
shohola
pa
usa
Food Images & Pictures
meal
seafood
broccoli
mashed potatoes
garnish
sauce
ahi tuna
carrots
tuna
plating
tuna staek
dish
yum
foodie
