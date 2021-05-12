Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mauro Fantini
@maurofantini
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
poultry
fowl
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Chicken Images & Pictures
beak
Free pictures
Related collections
The Writer's Collection
204 photos · Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos · Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business
Wavy
64 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures