Go to Frankie Cordoba's profile
Available for hire
Download free
grayscale photo of woman in black and white polka dot mini skirt
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Leica Camera AG, LEICA M10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Miami

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
shoe
footwear
chess
game
high heel
Free stock photos

Related collections

Music
85 photos · Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking