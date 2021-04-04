Go to Annie Spratt's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white window blinds on window
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Architecture & Interior
, Interiors
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

indoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
window shade
curtain
sink
Public domain images

Related collections

Interiors 🪴
337 photos · Curated by Annie Spratt
interior
HD Grey Wallpapers
dish
Interiors
2,915 photos · Curated by Kelli O'Brien
interior
indoor
furniture
Room
51 photos · Curated by Ren Orihashi
room
indoor
furniture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking