Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Gottardi
@cristina_gottardi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israele
Published
on
July 30, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
jerusalem
israele
shop
HD City Wallpapers
view
walk
Travel Images
tourist
xt10
israel
fujifilm
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
path
pedestrian
urban
road
female
Free stock photos
Related collections
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Light Interiors
381 photos
· Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor