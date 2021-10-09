Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shivam Kumar
@kumar_shivam
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand, India
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bokaro steel city
jharkhand
india
lighting
Light Backgrounds
headlight
spotlight
led
Free stock photos
Related collections
Coffee
68 photos · Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos · Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Minimalist
390 photos · Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers