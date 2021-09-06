Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karim Elmissiry
@karimelmissiry
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cairo, Egypt
Published
on
September 6, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
New Era
Related tags
cairo
egypt
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
wasp
andrena
hornet
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
Rose Images
photography
photo
garden spider
Public domain images
Related collections
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
319 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Patterns
482 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bowman
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images