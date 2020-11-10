Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Guillaume Marques
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ubud, Kabupaten de Gianyar, Bali, Indonésie
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ubud
kabupaten de gianyar
bali
indonésie
droplet
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
sea life
turtle
reptile
Free stock photos
Related collections
Bali
24 photos
· Curated by Vicky Riordan
bali
ubud
HD Grey Wallpapers
_just nature
40 photos
· Curated by awv
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Bali
152 photos
· Curated by Alina Sheveleva
bali
plant
indonesia