Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abhijeet Gaikwad
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
NIKON, COOLPIX P510
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ganesha
Related tags
ganpati
lord ganesha
indianfestival
ganesha statue
HD Desktop Wallpapers
statue
ganesh
ganesha chaturthi
ganesha
ganesha wallpaper
HD Wallpapers
divine
God Images & Pictures
pune
dagdusheth ganpati
dagadusheth halwai ganapati temple
figurine
Toys Pictures
doll
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Vertical
187 photos
· Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
75 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers