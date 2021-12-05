Go to Vincent Dörig's profile
@vincentdoerig
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Polyterrasse ETH, Zürich, Switzerland
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

polyterrasse eth
zürich
switzerland
bw
zurich
zurich church
spire
steeple
tower
building
architecture
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
bell tower
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
downtown
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Epic Atmospheric Nature
112 photos · Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking