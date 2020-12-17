Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lika Watanabe
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tōkyō, 東京都 日本
Published
on
December 18, 2020
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tōkyō
東京都 日本
temple
autumn leaves
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
maple
architecture
building
Leaf Backgrounds
outdoors
worship
shrine
Nature Images
countryside
rural
shelter
Free stock photos
Related collections
Road Trip & Outdoor
156 photos · Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
MotherEarth
78 photos · Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock
Christmas Traditions
852 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures