Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sameeh Karram
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bethlehem
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Palestine Bethlehem Church of Nativity
Related tags
bethlehem
palestine
star st
church of nativity
architecture
building
spire
steeple
tower
castle
fort
bell tower
monastery
housing
walkway
path
dome
wall
HD City Wallpapers
town
Public domain images
Related collections
World Book Day
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
Ho Ho Holidays
518 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building