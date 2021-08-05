Go to MIO ITO's profile
@mioitophotography
Download free
pink flowers with green leaves
pink flowers with green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
秩父市, 秩父市, 日本
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Lotus flower,buddha siting on this flower.

Related collections

Work
80 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
Spring
65 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking