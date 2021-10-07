Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, United States
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ready for a hike.
Related tags
great smoky mountains national park
united states
trail
tennessee mountains
editorial
Landscape Images & Pictures
appalachia
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
autumn leaves
trailhead
Mountain Images & Pictures
forest trail
trail in woods
ground
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
path
tree trunk
Public domain images
Related collections
Desktop Wallpapers
30 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
green
449 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images