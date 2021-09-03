Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elisaveta Bunduche
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rastenbachklamm, Castelvecchio, BZ, Italia
Published
26d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rastenbachklamm
castelvecchio
bz
italia
lake
unsplash
natural beauty
HQ Background Images
photography
pexels
photooftheday
unsplashphoto
natural
perspective
Italy Pictures & Images
nature green
landscape nature
italian landscape
rain forest
outdors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
76 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Repeating image backdrops
91 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home