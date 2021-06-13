Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sharat Arackal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published
on
June 13, 2021
LG Electronics, LG-H930
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bengaluru
karnataka
india
#hydroponic #swisschard
plant
sprout
soil
Leaf Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
Pizza Images
creme
cream
dessert
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
bud
pot
Public domain images
Related collections
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
39 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
faceless
930 photos
· Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures
Warm Toned Mediterranean
119 photos
· Curated by Emily June
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers