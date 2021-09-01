Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joseph Stalin
@ajosephstalin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
windmill
engine
motor
machine
construction crane
turbine
wind turbine
Free images
Related collections
Science
139 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
science
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Wilds
78 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
outdoor
rock