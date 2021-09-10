Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Blake Edison
@julieblake
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Red Rose, sidelong.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
Rose Images
julie blake edison
petals
single flower
single bloom
landscaping
agreement
effort
making an effort
trying
offer
outdoors
Nature Images
gardening
garden
Summer Images & Pictures
beauty
romance
Free pictures
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
154 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Expressive Expanses
332 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures