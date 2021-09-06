Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonas B
@jonas3344
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wristwatch
watch
table
time
breitling
wrist
hand
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
tools & objects
384 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds
Divisions
322 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
division
HD Grey Wallpapers
building