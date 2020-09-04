Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Anne Costello
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Walnut Creek, CA, USA
Published
on
September 4, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Collection of tennis racquets.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
walnut creek
ca
usa
racket
tennis racket
head
tennis racquet
tennis
tennis ball
sport equipment
racquet
Vintage Backgrounds
Sports Images
wimbledon
1970
HD Grey Wallpapers
Keyboard Backgrounds
computer keyboard
electronics
computer hardware
Backgrounds
Related collections
Classic Cars
94 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos · Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Yosemite
313 photos · Curated by Matthew Kosloski
yosemite
HD Wallpapers
outdoor