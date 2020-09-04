Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ralph (Ravi) Kayden
@ralphkayden
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Ozark, Lake Ozark, United States
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bubbles
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake ozark
united states
bubble
colorful
bubbles
Backgrounds
Related collections
bubbles
54 photos · Curated by Jen
bubble
sphere
HD Color Wallpapers
bubbles
121 photos · Curated by Stacey Frith-Smith
bubble
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Bobler
31 photos · Curated by Anne Thompson
bobler
bubble
sphere