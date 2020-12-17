Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
YearOne
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Going up for a better view
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
hiking
outside
Mountain Images & Pictures
romania
Tree Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
individual
Nature Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Girls Photos & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
stairs
trail
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
backpack
bag
Free images
Related collections
Introspection
37 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
books, libraries, paper
219 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife