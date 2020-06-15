I shot this image on Coast Road, 4'o clock early in the morning before the start of the rush hour. It was kind of a hectic day, as it was too dark and raining. As I tried to shoot from the turnabout, it was pretty hard for me to get enough light to capture this picture so I decided to shoot rolling shot using long exposure and I framed it using Rule of Third. And I was waiting a long time to get in a frame a single car. And then this beast finally arrived🚀 After the post production work i was super trilled with how this morning’s shoot went. So much love for Mustang❤️